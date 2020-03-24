Hays County confirms two new COVID-19 cases

Two additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, according to the Hays County Local Health Department, bringing the total cases in Hays to nine.

All nine positive cases are adults. The two cases are connected to Hays CISD’s Carpenter Hill Elementary School, but it is believed the persons who tested positive were not on the campus prior to spring break. Hays CISD has notified parents and employees.

Hays County Local Health Department Epidemiologist Eric Schneider said the risk of transmission for those on campus is low. However, Schneider still recommends all staff and students monitor themselves for symptoms, such as fever, cough and congestion, until March 27.

One of the cases is a Buda resident. The other case has yet to be interviewed and its city of residence is still unknown. The total number of cases by city, as of 4 p.m. on March 24 is:

Austin – 1

Buda – 2

Dripping Springs – 1

Kyle – 2

San Marcos – 2

City Unknown – 1

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

