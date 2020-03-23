Officer struck by vehicle on I-35

A San Marcos Police Department officer was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 35 on Monday, at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Officer Paul Beller was transported via ambulance to a trauma facility where he underwent surgery around 4:30 p.m. San Marcos Interim Police Chief Bob Klett said no updates on Beller’s condition are available at this time.

“We have no updates on his condition at this time, but our entire SMPD and City family hopes and prays for the best possible outcome. We stand ready to support him and his family through this difficult recovery,” Klett said.

According to a press release by the city, Beller was dispatched to the area at 1:30 p.m. for a call of lumber on a roadway and was then struck by a passenger car. Klett said when first responders are on a scene of an accident or incident, all drivers must be cautious and yield.

“Texas law compels drivers to reduce their speed to 20 miles below the posted limit or move into another lane when there is a law enforcement or first responder vehicle along the side of the road,” Klett said. “We want to do everything we can to keep our first responders and other drivers safe.”

IH-35 was reopened at 5:41 p.m. and the Texas Department of Public Safety continues to investigate the crash.

