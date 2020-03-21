COVID-19: Everything Gov. Abbott has said and done

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announces the activation of the Texas National Guard in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement was made in the governor’s conference room in the Texas Department of Emergency Management Command Center. Abbott was joined by Chief Nim Kidd, head of the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

Editor’s note: This is a fluid list of a chronology of events surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic in Texas. This will be updated regularly and things may change from time in accordance with those changes. The article is informed by press releases from the governor’s office and pool coverage was provided by The Austin-American Statesman and Texas Tribune. First published: 3/21/2020. Last updated: 3/21/2020.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state disaster for all counties March, 13 as concerns of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were confirmed across Texas.

By declaring a state of disaster a number of actions were triggered by the governor, including the following:

Authorizing the use of all available and necessary state government resources to help manage this situation.

Activating the state emergency management plan and the State Operations Center to enhance the state’s planning and response capabilities.

Giving Texas Department of Emergency Management the ability to reassign & fully utilize appropriate personnel where they are needed most.

Providing the immediate ability to move resources around the state, including resources obtained through the Strategic National Stockpile.

Empowering the Office of the Texas Attorney General to pursue cases of price-gouging and ensure that offenders are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

As things in the state ramped up, the governor and his office issued a number of orders which came in quick succession in an effort to mitigate the spread of the virus.

As of March 17, Abbott reported that 1,264 Texans had been tested for the virus.

“As of this moment, 1,264 Texans have been tested. That number will continue to increase dramatically.”

Abbott said he was confident that Texas will be able to test 10,000 people weekly by the end of the week.

Thursday, March 19, Abbott issued the following executive orders to mitigate the spread of COVID-19:

Order No. 1: In accordance with the Guidelines from the President and the CDC, every person in Texas shall avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people.

In accordance with the Guidelines from the President and the CDC, every person in Texas shall avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people. Order No. 2: In accordance with the Guidelines from the President and the CDC, people shall avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants and food courts, or visiting gyms or massage parlors; provided, however, that the use of drive-thru, pickup or delivery options is allowed and highly encouraged throughout the limited duration of this executive order.

In accordance with the Guidelines from the President and the CDC, people shall avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants and food courts, or visiting gyms or massage parlors; provided, however, that the use of drive-thru, pickup or delivery options is allowed and highly encouraged throughout the limited duration of this executive order. Order No. 3: In accordance with the Guidelines from the President and the CDC, people shall not visit nursing homes or retirement or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance.

In accordance with the Guidelines from the President and the CDC, people shall not visit nursing homes or retirement or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance. Order No. 4: In accordance with the Guidelines from the President and the CDC, schools shall temporarily close.

These orders will be effective on a statewide basis starting at 11:59 p.m. March 20 and will end at 11:59 p.m. April 3, subject to extension thereafter based on the status of COVID-19 in Texas and the recommendations of the CDC.

The executive order issued by Abbott does not prohibit people from visiting a variety of places, including grocery stores, gas stations, parks and banks, so long as the necessary precautions are maintained to reduce the transmission of COVID-19. This executive order does not mandate sheltering in place. All critical infrastructure will remain operational, domestic travel will remain unrestricted, and government entities and businesses will continue providing essential services.

March, 19, Abbott reported that since the state of disaster declaration, the cases of COVID-19 in the state had grown by more than 300%.

“Today, we have more than 140 people in the state of Texas who have tested positive for COVID-19,” Abbott said to pool reporters March, 19. “When I declared a disaster last Friday, there were zero deaths related to COVID-19 in the state of Texas. Today, there are at least three deaths related to COVID-19. When I declared the (state of) disaster just last Friday, six days ago, there were 10 counties in the state of Texas where COVID-19 had been identified. Today, there are 27 counties where COVID-19 has been identified.”

Below is an interactive timeline of events:

