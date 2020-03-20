Gov. Abbott postpones runoff primary election in response to COVID-19

Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster for all 254 counties in Texas. The announcement came on the same day President Donald Trump declared a national emergency.

Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation postponing the runoff primary election until July 14, 2020 — the same date as the special election for Texas State Senate District 14.

According to the release from Abbott’s office, the runoff election was originally scheduled for May 26, but has been postponed in conjunction with the state’s ongoing efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The release also states that postponing the election directly coincides with the Governor’s recent executive orders mandating certain obligation for Texans that are aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, including the encouragement of social distancing.

“Holding the runoff in May would cause the congregation of large gatherings of people in confined spaces and cause numerous election workers to come into close proximity with others,” The release states. “This would threaten the health and safety of many Texans.”

Early voting for the postponed runoff primary election will begin Monday, July 6, 2020.

