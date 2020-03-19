Spring semester classes to remain online, dorms closing

All Texas State courses will be taught remotely for the remainder of the spring semester and all on-campus residence halls will be closed, according to an email sent by President Denise Trauth.

Beginning March 30, all courses will be taught remotely and students living at Bobcat Village or in residence halls will be asked to return home or find off-campus arrangements. May 2020 commencement will be moved to August 6 and 8 to coincide with summer commencement.

Students who need to remain on campus will have limited access to services and facilities such as the LBJ Student Center and few dining options. The Department of Housing and Residential Life will communicate directly with on-campus residents about how to apply for an exception to remain on-campus, establishing a time to retrieve belongings and move out and the process for receiving a financial credit for housing.

Students without off-campus access to Wi-Fi or a computer can contact ITAC with their questions or for support.

Students eligible for graduation in the spring will still be receiving their degree and a diploma even if they are unable to attend the rescheduled ceremony. An updated schedule of those ceremonies will soon be available here.

“These are extraordinary times that call on the best of our Bobcat spirit, grit, compassion, and determination,” Trauth wrote in the email. “I am proud to be a part of this amazing community, and your safety and well-being will continue to be my highest priority.”

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.

