Hays County confirms fifth case of COVID-19

Hays County Local Health Department was notified of the fifth lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 March 18, 2020.

The newest COVID-19 patient did not have any prior travel history and did not knowingly encounter any other confirmed case. Authorities now believe there is now “community spread,” of the disease in Hays County. The four previously confirmed cases in Hays County had prior travel history before showing signs of symptoms.

Considering there is no specialized treatment for COVID-19, Hays County Epidemiologist Eric Schneider states that most persons who contract the disease will not need to seek medical care.

“Residents with underlying health condition or a weakened immune system and persons over 65 tend to be hardest hit by COVID-19,” said Schneider. “[They] should consult with their health care provider if they are experiencing symptoms, as should persons with high fevers or shortness of breath.”

The City of San Marcos ordered gatherings to be limited to 10 or fewer people March 17, following Hays County issuing a state of disaster March 15. The first case was reported by the county March 14.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

