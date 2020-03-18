San Marcos clarifies restrictions on bars and restaurants

Mayor of San Marcos Jane Hughson speaks at a press conference held to declare a state of disaster for COVID-19 in Hays County, Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the Hays County Historic Courthouse in San Marcos. "(Declaring state of disaster) will allow us to reallocate funds in our disaster relief," Hughson said.

Mayor Jane Hughson signed a new Order of Declaration of Local Disaster restricting the occupancy levels of restaurants and bars to no more than 10 people in the same space or dining room at the same time until April 1.

Holders of a mixed beverage permit for on-premise consumption are ordered to close common bar spaces and are prohibited from allowing consumption on the bar until April 1.

As of March 17 at 5 p.m., the order prohibits public and private events and gatherings that would include 10 people or more at the same time in a single or other single confined or enclosed space. This will continue until April 1 before being reevaluated.

Local Justices of the Peace have temporarily suspended eviction hearings until the health crisis has subsided.

The city has closed the San Marcos Public Library, Activity Center, Senior Center, Discovery Center and will adjust operating hours at the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter. An updated list with city events and facilities can be found on the San Marcos city website.

The city has also canceled the Boards and Commissions meetings except for City Council meetings, Planning and Zoning Commissions meetings and Historic Preservation Committee meetings. The public can watch a livestream of these meetings here.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

The University Star's COVID-19 coverage can be found here.

