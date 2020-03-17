Hays County: Gatherings of 10 or more people prohibited

Hays County Commissioners Court voted to extend the declaration issued by County Judge Ruben Becerra Sunday, March 15, during an emergency meeting of the court Monday, March 16.

Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra has signed an order to prohibit community gatherings of 10 or more people in Hays County to mitigate the potential spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Any public or private community gatherings are prohibited, effective Wednesday, March 18 at 10 a.m. through May 14 at 5 p.m.

Three cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Hays County.

For the purpose of this order, Becerra defines a community gathering as any indoor or outdoor event that brings together or is likely to bring together 10 or more people at the same time in a single room or other single indoor or outdoor confined or enclosed space.

According to the order, a person who willfully disregards or conspires to willfully disregard this order is considered to have violated an order will be subject to a fine of up to $500 for each violation.

The community gatherings does not include restaurants, bars or retail establishments. Although, the Hays County Local Health Department strongly recommends that business owners and managers implement plans and arrangements that will assist patrons in maintaining social distancing.

Residential buildings, hospitals, schools and institutions of higher learning; and spaces where 10 or more people may be in transit on buses, trains or airplanes and waiting for transit do not qualify as community gatherings.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends “All of Community” approach to slow the transmission of COVID-19 through social distancing because the virus spreads through person-to-person contact.

The county-wide proclamation comes as the City of San Marcos ordered gatherings be limited to 10 or less people, adding closures to common dining areas at food establishments and bars, effective Tuesday, March 17 through Wednesday, April 1.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

