Governor Abbott activates Texas National Guard in response to COVID-19

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that he is activating the Texas National Guard in response to COVID-19.

The activation aims to make sure the National Guard is able to assist where needed across the state. Abbott said that despite the activation, the National Guard does not need to be deployed at this time.

“(We) are ensuring Texas is prepared as we continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Abbott said.

Texas National Guard first responders and healthcare workers are excluded from the activation so they’re able to continue their efforts for people in need.

“I am grateful to the men and women of the National Guard for their dedication to serving their fellow Texans, and want to assure the public that this is a precautionary measure to make sure the Texas National Guard has the capability to serve at a moment’s notice where they are needed most,” Abbott said.

Abbott said as of Tuesday, Texas has 64 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across 19 counties.

On March 16, the state reported that a man in his 90s from Matagorda County died as a result of the virus, marking the state’s first COVID-19-related death.

Abbott expressed confidence that Texas will be able to test 10,000 people a week for the virus at the conclusion of this week.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

