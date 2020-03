In a time where St. Patrick’s Day is commemorated by partying, parades and drinking green beer, the true reason for the holiday seems forgotten. “Before Green Beer” reflects on the Celtic traditions behind St. Patrick’s Day from the perspective of a Catholic priest.

For more content, visit our website at www.universitystar.com, and follow us on social media @universitystar.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 5 times, 5 visits today