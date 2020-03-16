Commissioners court extends emergency disaster declaration amid growing coronavirus cases

Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra declares a state of disaster for COVID-19 in the county, Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the Hays County Historic Courthouse in San Marcos.

Hays County Commissioners Court voted to extend the declaration issued by County Judge Ruben Becerra Sunday, March 15, during an emergency meeting of the court Monday, March 16.

The extension will last 120 days unless rescinded or extended by the court, per state law.

“The declaration allows Hays County governments access to funds and resources that might be required while the coronavirus is affecting lives, businesses and most aspects of everyday life,” states a press release from the county.

The vote comes as county officials announced two additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). City officials have taken additional precautionary action, including San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson who signed an order to prohibit any public or private community gathering of 50 persons or more within the City of San Marcos.

The University Star will provide more information as it becomes available.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 38 times, 40 visits today