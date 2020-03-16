San Marcos prohibits gatherings of over 50 people

Mayor of San Marcos Jane Hughson speaks at a press conference held to declare a state of disaster for COVID-19 in Hays County, Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the Hays County Historic Courthouse in San Marcos. "(Declaring state of disaster) will allow us to reallocate funds in our disaster relief," Hughson said.

Mayor Jane Hughson signed an order to prohibit any public or private community gathering of 50 persons or more within the City of San Marcos. This order will become effective 2 a.m. Tuesday, March 17-May 11.

The cancellation of community gatherings follows Gov. Greg Abbott’s Declaration of State of Disaster in an attempt to reduce the possibility of exposure to COVID-19 and promote the health of San Marcos residents.

According to the order signed by Mayor Hughson, a community gathering is defined as any indoor or outdoor event that will bring or be likely to bring 50 or more people at the same time in a single space.

A community gathering does not include spaces where 50 or more people may be in transit on buses, trains, airplanes, grocery stores, shopping malls or other retail establishments. Residential buildings, hospitals, schools and institutions of higher learning also do not qualify as community gatherings.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends “All of Community” approach to slow the transmission of COVID-19 through social distancing because the virus spreads through person-to-person contact.

The San Marcos Public Library, Activity Center, Senior Center and Discovery Center will be closed until May 11. An updated list of city facility and event closings can be found on the San Marcos City website.

Individuals concerned they may have been exposed to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

