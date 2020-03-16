Hays County confirms third case of COVID-19

Another individual has tested positive for COVID-19 in Hays County, bringing the county’s total confirmed cases to three.

Hays County Epidemiologist Eric Schneider confirmed the patient to be an adult who recently returned from a trip to California. The adult will be under self-quarantine until he or she is fever-free for at least 48 hours without medication.

The county cannot provide any additional information regarding the patient at this time.

The third case comes hours after Hays County confirmed its second case and two days after its first, which involved an adult who also traveled along the West Coast.

Both patients remain in self-quarantine.

Any additional cases reported by the county are considered confirmed after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its protocols, now allowing state and private lab testing for COVID-19 to be considered official.

County and city officials issued a state of disaster for Hays County March 15.

Additionally, San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson signed an order to prohibit gatherings of 50 people or more, effective 2 a.m., March 17, until May 11.

The University Star will provide more information as it becomes available.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

