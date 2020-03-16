San Marcos CISD suspends school, STAAR requirements waved

SMCISD suspends school until April 5 following an emergency meeting of the board of trustees in reaction to COVID-19.

San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District suspends school until April 5, following an emergency meeting of the board of trustees on Monday, March 17. The decision comes after the City of San Marcos and Hays County declared a state of disaster yesterday, March 15.

SMCISD moved to a stage 3 response where all teachers and students stay at home and SMCISD moves to at-home learning March 16 during an emergency meeting of the board of trustees. The superintendent’s cabinet will determine and contact the essential staff members that will report to work.

Beginning March 23, meals will be provided at the following times and locations:

Breakfast: 8 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. (Travis Elementary and San Marcos High School)

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. -1 p.m. (Travis Elementary, San Marcos High School and Redwood Baptist Church)

Anyone 18 years old and under is free. Adult meals are $3.50.

On the same day, Gov. Greg Abbott waived the STAAR testing requirements today for the 2019-2020 school year and is working closely with the Texas Education Agency to certify all students still receive proper instruction while absent or during school closures.

“The move to waive testing requirements reflects the Governor’s emphasis on public health overall other priorities at this time,” Abbott said in a press release.

Additionally, Austin schools have been closed, planning to educate remotely and provide meals until April 5. Numerous other Central Texas schools will close until April 5 as well, including Round Rock, Leander, Hays, Bastrop, Del Valle, Lake Travis, Dripping Springs and Eanes school districts. New Braunfels, Pflugerville and Manor school districts will remain closed through March 29.

More information and guidance about SMCISD school closures will be made available on the SMCISD website this week and will be messaged to SMCISD families.

