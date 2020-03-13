(Video) From the Prez: Women’s and men’s basketballs’ final performances and coronavirus advice
March 13, 2020
In the midst of cancellations across the sports world, Sports Prez Andrew Zimmel discusses men’s basketball’s matchup this past Wednesday and his hope for a (highly unlikely) future matchup in New Orleans, advice for coronavirus and more:
Video by Kate Connors
Photos by Kate Connors
From the Prez Intro by Jaden Edison
Music by www.bensound.com
