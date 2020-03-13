(Video) From the Prez: Women’s and men’s basketballs’ final performances and coronavirus advice

Andrew Zimmel and Kate Connors
March 13, 2020

In the midst of cancellations across the sports world, Sports Prez Andrew Zimmel discusses men’s basketball’s matchup this past Wednesday and his hope for a (highly unlikely) future matchup in New Orleans, advice for coronavirus and more:

Video by Kate Connors

Photos by Kate Connors

From the Prez Intro by Jaden Edison

Music by www.bensound.com

