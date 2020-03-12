Bobcat Shuttles adjusted schedule

Stephen Herrera, Texas State’s director of Transportation Services ,reported that the university shuttle system would not run during spring break, March 14-21, and has adjusted the shuttles service times following president Trauth’s extension of spring break.

Service for the week after, March 23-28, will be adjusted as follows:

March 14 – March 21

The Bobcat Shuttle will not run during this time.

March 23 – March 26

The Bobcat Shuttle will run a 15-minute frequency* from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Evening Service will run a 30-minute frequency* from 6:30 p.m. until 8:50 p.m.

Night Service will run a 45-minute frequency* from 8:50 p.m. to 10:40 p.m. with the last buses leaving campus at 10:40 p.m.

March 27

The Bobcat Shuttle will run a 15-minute frequency* from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. There will be no evening or night service.

March 28

The Bobcat Shuttle will run standard Saturday service.

*All frequencies are approximate.

Consult the Bobcat Shuttle Calendar for more information.

You can also follow Transportation Services on Facebook or Twitter. If you have questions, please call Bobcat Shuttle Customer Service at 512-245-5555 or e-mail [email protected]. Please continue to monitor your Texas State official email and the university and transportation services website regularly for updates regarding service after March 28.

