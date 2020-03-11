Mark Gleason enters race for city council special election

San Marcos Planning and Zoning Commission Vice Chair Mark Gleason announced he will be a candidate for the vacant seat left after Council Member Jocabed “Joca” Marquez’s resignation on Monday, March 9.

According to the press release detailing Marquez’s resignation, a special election to fill the vacancy will be called. The city will provide election information once it has been finalized

Gleason cited his 20-year residency in San Marcos, experience with the 2015 floods and east-side-of-town residency as factors that would make him an effective council member.

“As a flood survivor in both 2015 floods, I know firsthand how many of our citizens have suffered, and I am committed to bringing critical flood mitigation projects across the finish line,” Gleason wrote in the Facebook post announcing his intent to run. “We proudly reside on the east side of town, and I believe this is a great opportunity to bring a fresh perspective to city hall.”

Gleason has run for San Marcos City Council twice; the first time in 2018 elections for City Council Place 5, where he lost to Marquez, and in 2019 elections for City Council Place 1, where he lost to Council Member Maxfield Baker by 31 votes.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 11 times, 5 visits today