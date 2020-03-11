Fifth suspect still at large in Jones Dinning Hall robbery

The University Police Department issued a timely warning after receiving a report of five males stealing purses in Jones Dining Hall on the San Marcos Campus.

According to the timely warning, UPD responded and four out of the five suspects are in custody. A fifth suspect is still at large, armed with a knife.

The warning gives the following information related to the suspects appearance:

Reported to be wearing all black, black Miami Heat baseball cap, black shirt with white lettering, black jeans, facial hair

Age: early 20’s

Eye Color: unknown

Hair Color: black

Height: 5′ 7″

Race: Black

Sex: Male

Weight: thin build

UPD has listed the following list of resources for students who may feel unsafe and may help reduce the possibility of experiencing a crime or may improve opportunities to receive prompt assistance:

• Trust your instincts. If you feel uneasy or sense something is wrong, do what you can to get out of that situation or call for assistance.

• Safely intervene and/or call for help if you witness disrespectful or inappropriate behavior, or a violent crime. Plan in advance: discuss how you might do this in conversations with your friends, using different scenarios, when you aren’t facing a potential crisis.

• Contact UPD Community Engagement (512-245-8341) in order to learn various educational and awareness initiatives including personal safety, property safety, alcohol awareness, drug awareness, impaired and distracted driving prevention, sexual assault prevention, and self-defense. Community Engagement collaborates with organizational development and communications to offer safety training courses to the campus community including Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE), and Standard Response Protocol.

• If you feel as though someone may be stalking you, ask someone who understands these issues like UPD, Office of the Dean of Students, or the Texas State Counseling Center to help you clarify what’s going on and to develop a safety plan.

• If you feel afraid, call 911 or utilize transportation resources, such as the Safe Ride or Bobcat Bobbies (utilize both via the app TapRide). Know Safe Ride’s service area and hours by visiting https://www.police.txstate.edu/campus-safety/tap-ride.html

• If you feel threatened on campus or in nearby areas, look for a blue light emergency phone or call 911.

• If you are being stalked, share this information with people who can help keep you safe.

University (Non-Confidential) Resources: For information regarding resources and reporting options, you are encouraged to contact the following:

• University’s Title IX Coordinator at (512) 245-8598 or at [email protected]

• Office for Equity and inclusion at (512) 245-2539 or [email protected]

• Dean of Students Office at (512) 245-2124 or [email protected],

• University Police Department at (512) 245-2805 or [email protected]

Prevention Tips

• If possible, don’t walk alone during late-night hours. Walk in groups whenever you can—there is safety in numbers.

• Use Safe Ride by downloading TapRide. Know the Safe Ride service area and hours by visiting https://www.police.txstate.edu/campus-safety/tap-ride.html

• If you feel threatened on campus or in nearby areas, look for a blue light emergency phone or call 911.

• If you are confronted, COOPERATE! Give the criminal what he/she asks for – wallet, keys, jewelry, credit cards, and electronics. Your life is more valuable than replaceable possessions. Don’t make sudden moves or try to apprehend the criminal yourself. Concentrate on remembering a description of the suspect and call police immediately.

• Stay in well-lit areas as much as possible. Avoid alleys, vacant lots, wooded areas, and other short-cuts or secluded areas. They are usually not well-lit or heavily traveled.

• Always be aware of your surroundings. If you are wearing headphones, don’t turn up the volume so high that you cannot hear outside noises.

• If harassed or assaulted, scream and attempt to run for safety.

• Know your neighborhood. Identify police and fire stations, libraries, emergency telephones – as well as the hours of operation of local stores and restaurants.

Emergency/Crisis Resources:

Police 911

Mental Health Emergency Services 1 (800) 841- 1255

Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center (HCWC) (512) 369-4357

Hill Country MHDD 24 Hour Crises Hotline 1 (877) 466-0660

Ongoing Support from Confidential Resources:

Texas State Student Health Center (512) 245- 2161

Texas State Counseling Center (512) 245- 2208

Texas State Title IX Coordinator (512) 245- 2539

Hays County Victim Services (512) 393- 7600

Ongoing Support (Non-Confidential) and Guidance:

TXST Police Department – NON-EMERGENCY (512) 245- 2805

Texas State Dean of Students Office (512) 245-2124

Office of Equity and Inclusion (512) 245- 2124

Financial Aid (512) 245- 2315

Environmental Health, Safety, & Risk Management (512) 245-3616

Housing and Residential Life (512) 245- 4663

Student Health Center- Thorpe Lane (512) 245- 2161

Attorney for Students (512) 245- 2370

VP for Student Affairs (512) 245- 2641

Office of Veteran Affairs (512) 245- 2641

International Office (512) 245- 7966

Office of Disability Services (512) 245- 3451

San Marcos Police Department (Non-Emergency) (512) 753- 2108

Central Texas Medical Center (512) 353- 8979

TXST Round Rock Campus Resources

Counseling Center (512) 245- 2208

Student Health Center- Round Rock (512) 245- 2161

Round Rock Police Department (Non-Emergency) (512) 218- 5500

Ascension Seton Williamson (512) 324- 4000

Hope Alliance (800) 460- 7233

Williamson County Victim Services (512) 943- 1111

Additional information is also available via: 2019-2020 Texas State University Annual Security & Fire Safety Report, Campus Safety, Safety & Emergency Communications, and Victim Resources. The University Star will continue to update this story as details become available.

