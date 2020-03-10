Two arrested on drug-related charges

Ziek Sanchez, News Reporter
March 10, 2020

San Marcos Police Department arrested two individuals on drug-related charges.

At approximately 2:14 a.m. on Friday, March 6, Wayland James Hurst, 21, and Rodjohon Deanmar Dorsey, 22, were arrested by SMPD officers after the two were found parked in a reported stolen vehicle at the Raceway on Highway 80.

The two suspects were booked into Hays County Jail.

 

 

Wayland James Hurst, 21.

Rodjohon Deanmar Dorsey, 22.

SMPD found one loaded handgun, various ammunition, and significant amounts of promethazine/codeine and marijuana inside the vehicle.

“Officers approached the vehicle and found two occupants inside,” San Marcos Interim Police Chief Bob Klett said in a press release. “Both were detained while officers searched the vehicle.”

Hurst was charged with Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Carrying a Weapon, and Possession of Marijuana, 4 ounces to 5 pounds. On March 7, he was released on surety and personal recognizance bonds.

Dorsey was charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance. On March 8, he was released on surety bonds.

