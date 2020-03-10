Student Health Center director updates Student Government on coronavirus

Director of the Student Health Center Dr. Emilio Carranco gave an update on Texas State’s handling of coronavirus to the Student Government.

The update came during Student Government’s March 9 meeting as The University Star reported that nine Texas State students and a professor suspected of being exposed to the virus are being held in self-quarantine after returning from an international study abroad trip.

Members of the Student Government had the opportunity to question Carranco for more information about the virus.

The Student Health Center has monitored the spread of the virus since December and began to formulate a plan in the event the university would need to respond.

According to Carranco, Texas State met with representatives from student housing, dining services and University Police to create a plan for isolation units on campus if a student were to become infected.

“With the number of students we have on our campus, we knew that there would be situations where if someone were to become ill, they might not be able to go home for self-isolation,” Carranco said.

Under the self-isolation policy, a student or faculty member would be required to enter in a 14-day self-isolation program where they will be monitored closely by the Student Health Center.

Carranco said as more outbreaks occur, the university may have to enter into a mitigation stage which could require the cancellation of classes for an undefined period of time. Carranco said the president’s cabinet is already looking into alternative teaching strategies.

“As the situation worsens, what may happen is that public health authorities or the CDC may require us to close for a period of time,” Carranco said.

After spring break, the Student Health Center should have the ability to test for the virus, according to Carranco.

Student Government also confirmed Patrick Moloney and KeAirra Haynes to the positions of Senator At-Large.

Student Government meetings are open to the public and are held every Monday at 7 p.m. in the LBJ Teaching Theater. The meeting agenda and resolutions can be found on the Student Government website.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 198 times, 231 visits today