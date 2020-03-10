Meadows Center placed on lockdown

The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment sits at 201 San Marcos Springs Dr., adjacent to Texas State University.

At 10:53 a.m. on March 10 University Police Department and San Marcos Police Department responded to an incident at the Meadows Center and placed the building on lockdown.

According to a tweet by UPD, a group of visitors was placed on lockdown as a precaution due to a police incident. At 11:08 a.m. the Meadows Center closed the park and canceled all tours for the day.

At 11:55 a.m. UPD announced that the situation has been resolved and there is no danger to the community. The Meadows Center has reopened to the public and is maintaining normal operating hours.

