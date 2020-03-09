Faculty encouraged to prepare for online class transition in the case of coronavirus spread

Texas State provost recommended faculty begin planning to move courses online in the event the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) prompts the university to cancel in-person classes.

According to the email sent to university faculty, Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Gene Bourgeois wrote: “Preparations in regard to continuity of teaching serve us and our students well even if we do not need to use these plans immediately. Ideally, a 30-day contingency for teaching remotely would help in planning for any number of situations that may arise.”

In order to “smooth the path” of transitioning to online courses, Bourgeois recommends refamiliarizing with TRACS, learning the basics of Canvas and learning how to use Zoom, a videoconferencing system.

As of Monday, March 9, nine Texas State students and a professor are currently in self-quarantine in adherence with “stricter guidelines” concerning the containment of students who may have been exposed to COVID-19.

There is currently at least one person undergoing testing for the virus. Currently, there are no confirmed cases in Hays County.

March 6, President Denise Trauth announced via a university-wide email that all education abroad programs for spring break and summer have been canceled

Individuals concerned they may have been exposed to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

The University Star will continue to update this story as details develop.

