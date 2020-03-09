Texas State students and a professor in self-quarantine in relation to coronavirus

No cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Hays County

Faculty, staff and students returning from countries assigned Centers for Disease Control travel warning levels 2 or 3 are required to self-quarantine for 14 days before returning to campus. Currently, countries with a level 3 travel health notice include China, Iran, South Korea and Italy, while Japan is level 2.

Nine Texas State students and a professor are currently in self-quarantine (at home) in adherence with “stricter guidelines” concerning the containment of students who may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The students and professor all returned from either South Korea, Italy, Japan and Germany following Texas State’s cancellation of all international study abroad experiences. The 10 affected individuals are self-quarantined at their respective homes.

At this time, there have been no confirmed coronavirus cases in Hays County.

Student Health Center Director Dr. Emilio Carranco said the health center is in the process of getting tests from Clinical Pathology Laboratories to administer to affected individuals. CPL anticipates having a coronavirus test ready in approximately one week.

Carranco said the university has implemented stricter guidelines concerning the containment of students.

“We are being a little more aggressive in isolating people than the Centers for Disease Control,” Carranco said.

According to Carranco, the 10 individuals are at various points of the Centers for Disease Control’s required 14-day self-quarantine period. The affected individuals have been instructed to check in with Carranco via email on a daily basis.

Carranco said three of the 10 quarantined individuals are exhibiting mild symptoms, including cough, mild fever and a running nose.

Individuals concerned they may have been exposed to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

