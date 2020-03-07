Softball splits Georgia State with hot-and-cold performances

The Texas State softball team warms up prior to the first inning of a tournament game against Saint Louis, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

Texas State kicked off their Sun Belt Conference schedule with an impressive win, dominating rivals Georgia State with a 16-0 blowout at Atlanta’s “Heck Complex” on Friday before losing 3-1 on Saturday.

SATURDAY

The second game of the polarizing series saw the Bobcats fall 3-1 in a low-scoring pitchers’ battle on Saturday.

The Panthers responded to Friday’s 16 unanswered Bobcat runs by scoring in the third inning. Texas State came back by scoring junior infielder Tara Oltmann in the fifth inning, but the comeback wasn’t enough as Georgia State made it home once again off a sacrifice fly before taking the 3-1 win.

FRIDAY

Texas State’s senior right-handed pitcher Dalilah Barrera took the mound for Friday’s showdown, allowing only one hit through six innings in the shutout match for her fifth win of the season.

The ‘Cats dominated on both sides of the ball, racking up a stunning 16 runs for their inaugural Sun Belt matchup.

The Texas State Bobcats offensive barrage began after Texas State’s one-run third inning, but the fourth inning saw a true momentum change with four runs. The Bobcats’ bats heated up further in the final innings as they brought in 12 more runners in the final two innings of play.

Senior outfielder Christiana McDowell provided a four-RBI outing Friday afternoon, while sophomore pinch hitter Cassie Valdez provided three-RBI of her own.

The Bobcats will look to complete the series at 12 p.m. on Sunday for their first Sun Belt series win.

