(Podcast) ‘Cats Got Our Tongues, Ep. 35
March 7, 2020
Sports Editor Claire Partain, Assistant Sports Editor Colton McWilliams and sports reporter Cade Andrews have a roundtable discussion about men’s basketball’s triple-overtime thriller against UTA, women’s basketball’s weekend sweep, softball heading into Sun Belt play and baseball’s victories over the two Houston teams. Colton McWilliams breaks down and previews the upcoming football season as the team’s first spring practices begin:
