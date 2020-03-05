Holles win big as Bobcats topple Warhawks

The Texas State women's basketball team surrounds seniors Brooke and Bailey Holle as they are celebrated on their senior night, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at Strahan Coliseum.

The Texas State women’s basketball team (13-15, 6-11 Sun Belt) defeated Louisiana-Monroe (3-25, 1-16) 59-53 Thursday night at the Fant-Ewing Coliseum.

Senior guards Brooke and Bailey Holle each had stellar nights, with Brooke surpassing 1,000 career points, becoming the 19th player in program history to do so. Bailey saved the game in the final six seconds of play with a clutch steal that gave sophomore Kennedy Taylor a set of freethrows to give the ‘Cats a four-point lead.

The Bobcats got out to a solid start, leading 19-13 at the end of the first quarter. However, the Warhawks were able to stick around and trailed 30-25 at the half.

In the second half, the Bobcats and Warhawks traded buckets as the Bobcats kept a seven-point lead going into the fourth. ULM was able to cut the lead down to two after a pair of free throws, but Texas State sealed the game after hitting their final four attempts from the charity stripe.

Brooke finished the game with 14 points, while sophomore forward Da’Nasia Hood finished with a game-high 15 points.

The Bobcats will play Lafayette Saturday, March 7th at 2 p.m. in the Cajundome to finalize the regular season and qualify for the Sun Belt Championship Tournament.

