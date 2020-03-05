Gov. Abbott launches school safety research survey

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced the launch of the School Safety and Victims’ Services Research Survey, which will survey thousands of teachers to gather information on handling crises such as school shootings and natural disasters.

The survey will be administered by Sam Houston State University and the Texas School Safety Center at Texas State University. The survey was sent by email to superintendents, principals, counselors, teachers, school-based law enforcement officers, higher education presidents, deans of students and professors, according to the Texas School Safety Center.

Abbott tweeted results would help inform the largest needs assessment on school safety across the state in Texas history.

“The State of Texas remains committed to ensuring our educators and campuses have the support they need to address safety, mental health, and threats of violence in our schools,” Abbott said in a statement. “This survey is a vital part of that commitment, and I encourage all potential respondents to participate. This will assist in our continued work to secure our schools and proactively address mental health among our students.”

According to Abbott’s office, funding for the questionnaire was provided by the Office of the Governor’s Public Safety Office as part of Abbott’s School and Firearm Safety Action Plan.

“I am grateful to Sam House State University and the Texas School Safety Center for their leadership on this important initiative,” Abbott said in the statement. “Together, we will ensure the safety and security of our students and teachers.”

