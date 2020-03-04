Texas State takes third seed going into Championship Tournament

Sophomore guard Mason Harrell dribbles down the court in the final regular-season game against South Alabama on Wednesday, March 3, 2020. Photo courtesy of Texas State Athletics.

Texas State (20-11, 13-7) took a loss to close the regular season as they fell to South Alabama (20-11, 13-7) 58-54 Tuesday night at the Mitchell Center.

With the loss, the Bobcats are now in third place in the Sun Belt Conference, while South Alabama is the second seed going into the Sun Belt Championship Tournament.

After falling down 12-0, the Bobcats were able to bounce back and take a 23-17 lead. The Jaguars, however, regained the lead to go 32-25 into halftime.

The two teams battled out for the second seed in the second half. With 2:18 left in the game, South Alabama knocked down a three to tie the game at 54-all and scored on their next two possessions to seal the win. Andre Fox scored the final 10 points for the Jaguars.

Sophomore guard Mason Harrell was the only Bobcat to reach double-figures with 13 points.

With the third seed in the Tournament, the Bobcats will host a quarterfinal tournament game Wednesday, March 11 at Strahan Arena before the semifinals begin on Saturday, March 14 in New Orleans.

