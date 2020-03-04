2020 Super Tuesday election results

Students wait in line to vote on Super Tuesday, Tuesday, March 4, 2020, on the third floor of the LBJ Student Center at Texas State.

Fourteen states vote on Super Tuesday, including Texas, Colorado, Massachusetts and Vermont, which determine a majority amount of the delegates assigned to each candidate. 1,617 delegates are up for grabs during Super Tuesday with the tradition leading to the party’s nominations for the general election in November.

Texas will be sending 228 pledged delegates to the national convention who will be joined by 34 unpledged Pledged Elected Party Officials delegates.

Hays County has reported 100% of the results at 12:33 a.m., with the LBJ center being the last polling location to turn in their machines.

Results are unofficial and are showing 49 of 49 polling locations in Hays County reporting, including absentee, early voting and election day voting.

(Incumbent indicated by asterisk*)

Texas Senate

The Texas Senate consists of 31 members, elected to four-year terms. The state Senate assists in drafting and passing state laws and policies.

REPUBLICANS

– Frank Pomeroy (Uncontested)

DEMOCRATS

– *Judith Zaffirini (Uncontested)

Texas House

The Texas House consists of 150 members, elected to two-year terms. The House assists in drafting and passing state laws and policies. House District 45 represents all of Blanco and Hays counties.

REPUBLICANS

– Carrie Isaac 46.89%

– Kent “Bud” Wymore 42.23%

– Austin Talley 10.88%

DEMOCRATS

– *Erin Zwiener 68.90%

– Liliana Posada 31.10%

All polling locations are currently reporting. Here are some final results: Carrie Isaac wins the District 45 State Representative Republican primary race with 46.89% of the total vote. — daniel weeks (@iamdanielweeks) March 4, 2020

Hays County Sheriff

The county sheriff is Hays’s chief law enforcement agent who enforces criminal laws of the state. The sheriff is responsible for the county jail, bail bonds and civil process.

REPUBLICANS

– *Gary Cutler 77.16%

– Dave Graham 22.84%

DEMOCRATS

– Alex Villalobos 74.32%

– Dickey Haverda 25.68%

State Board of Education

The State Board of Education oversees Texas education policy, funding and curriculum. The board consists of 15 members who serve four-year terms.

REPUBLICAN

– Robert Morrow 45.63%

– Lani Popp 33.96%

– Inga Cotton 20.41%

DEMOCRATS

– Rebecca Bell-Metereau 63.70%

– Letti Bresnahan 36.30%

Hays County Commissioner, Precinct 3

Commissioners conduct city business arrangements and pass infrastructure ordinances. The only contested commissioner election is the Precinct 3 election. Precinct 3 encompasses parts of Kyle and the cities of Buda and Niederwald.

REPUBLICAN

– *Lon A. Shell (Uncontested)

DEMOCRAT

– Lisa Prewitt (Uncontested)

Major uncontested races include: Precinct 1 Commissioner, with incumbent Debbie Gonzales Ingalsbe to be the nominee; Precinct 2 Commissioner, where former San Marcos City Councilmember Lisa Prewitt will be the nominee. — Chase Rogers (@ChaseD_Rogers) March 4, 2020

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals is the highest level criminal court in the state. Each of the nine judges serve a six-year term.

Place 3

REPUBLICANS

– *Bert Richardson 58.84%

– Gina Parker 41.16%

DEMOCRATS

– Elizabeth Davis Frizell 76.31%

– Dan Wood 15.16%

– William Pieratt Demond 8.53%

Place 4

REPUBLICAN

– *Kevin Patrick Yeary (Uncontested)

DEMOCRATS

– Tina Clinto 74.23%

– Steven Miears 25.77%

Place 9

REPUBLICAN

– *David Newell (Uncontested)

DEMOCRAT

– Brandon Birmingham (Uncontested)

Chief Justices

The Chief Justice oversees the Texas Supreme Court. The chief justice delivers “state of the judiciary” addresses.

REPUBLICAN

– *Nathan Hecht (Uncontested)

DEMOCRATS

– Amy Clark Meachum 85.55%

– Jerry Zimmerer 14.45%

Justice, Place 6

REPUBLICAN

– *Jane Bland (Uncontested)

DEMOCRATS

– Kathy Cheng 82.09%

– Larry Praeger 17.91%

Justice, Place 7

REPUBLICAN

– *Jeff Boyd (Uncontested)

DEMOCRATS

– Staci Williams 56.41%

– Brandy Voss 43.59%

Justice, Place 8

REPUBLICAN

– *Brett Busby (Uncontested)

DEMOCRATS

– Gisela D. Triana 76.10%

– Peter Kelly 23.90%

Hays County Court-at-Law No. 3

The County Court-at-Law handles civil cases. The No. 3 court is the only court of law up for election this year.

REPUBLICAN

– *Tacie Zelhart (Uncontested)

DEMOCRATS

– Millie Thompson 77.87%

– Tony Fusco 22.13%

Hays County Constables

A constable is a law enforcement officer that enforces civil, criminal and motor vehicle laws.

Precinct 1

REPUBLICAN

Eliseo Galarza (Uncontested)

DEMOCRATS

– *David L. Peterson 52.17%

– Cody Cheatham 47.83%

Precinct 2

REPUBLICAN

– Steve Avalos (Uncontested)

DEMOCRAT

– *Michael Torres (Uncontested)

Precinct 3

REPUBLICANS

– *Ray Helm 83.65%

– Jessica R. Deatherage 16.35%

DEMOCRAT

None

Precinct 4

REPUBLICAN

– *Ron E. Hood (Uncontested)

DEMOCRAT

None

Precinct 5

REPUBLICAN

– *John Ellen (Uncontested)

DEMOCRAT

None

According to the final results posted on @hayscountygov website, only 11% of registered voters in Hays County voted in the 2020 Primary Elections. Meaning 15,558 of 141,395 registered voters casted their ballot. #TXST #SMTX #SuperTuesdayResults — Sierra Martin (@sierraamber16) March 4, 2020

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 4 times, 38 visits today