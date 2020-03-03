Super Tuesday 2020 coverage updates

Stay tuned for live updates for the Hays County Primary.

Super Tuesday is bringing the heat to the Texas primaries as Hays County results roll in slowly due to long lines at the polls.

Fourteen states vote on Super Tuesday, including Texas, Colorado, Massachusetts and Vermont, which determine a majority amount of the delegates assigned to each candidate. 1,617 delegates are up for grabs during Super Tuesday with the tradition leading to the party’s nominations for the general election in November.

Texas will be sending 228 pledged delegates to the national convention who will be joined by 34 unpledged Pledged Elected Party Officials delegates.

Presidential candidate, Bernie Sanders polls ahead of both Biden and Warren in Hays County with the end of Early Voting on Feb. 28.

12:30 a.m. , 48 of 49 Polling Locations Reporting. % of the vote for Hays County

All polling location data has been turned in expect for the LBJ Student Center. Full results will be reported soon, according to the Hays County Election Office.

The votes from #TXST have just arrived at the election office and now have to be counted. These are the last voting machines for Hays to have reported 100% of all votes. @UniversityStar #haysvotes #TexasPrimary #smtx — Sandra Sadek (@sandra_sadek19) March 4, 2020

11:10 p.m. , 44 of 49 Polling Locations Reporting. 89.80% of the vote for Hays County.

Texas State Representative District 45 candidate Carrie Isaac is now leading Kent “Bud” Wymore by over 600 votes.

89.8% of all polling places have reported their votes thus far. @BernieSanders is still in the lead with 37.21% of all reported votes. @realDonaldTrump is the GOP winner with 92.56% of all reported votes #haysvotes @UniversityStar — Sandra Sadek (@sandra_sadek19) March 4, 2020

10:30 p.m. , 39 of 49 Polling Locations Reporting. 79.59% of the vote for Hays County.

Texas State Representative District 45 is close on the Republican side, with Carrie Isaac at 46.11% and Kent “Bud” Wymore at 43.15%. Austin Tally trails with 10.74% of the vote. On the Democratic side, Incumbent Erin Zwiener is dominating with 70.06% over the vote over Liliana Posada.

Hays Democratic Party Chair race is now neck and neck, with Donna Haschke at 40.10% and Angela “Tia Angie” Villescaz at 40.66%. Texas State College Democrats President Trevor Newman trails at 19.24%.

79.59% polling locations reporting. Isaac maintains her lead with 6,043 votes to Wymore’s 5,656 votes. In the Court of Criminal Appeals Place 3 race, incumbent Bert Richardson leads with 6,946 votes while Gina Parker holds 4,724 votes. — daniel weeks (@iamdanielweeks) March 4, 2020

9:30 p.m. , 30 of 49 Polling Locations Reporting. 61.22% of the vote for Hays County.

Current results put Sanders in the lead of the Democratic Presidential Primaries at 37.17% votes in Hays County, with 61.22% of precincts reporting the results. Biden trails behind with 21.80% of votes and Warren is currently third with 15.97%, while Bloomberg is in fourth with 9.74%. of the votes.

Senator John Cornyn is up for reelection and is pulling ahead in the Republican primary with 80.67% of the votes statewide. Democratic challenger Mary M.J. Hegar is polling first place in the Democratic primary with 32.64% of the votes with 61.22% of polling sites reporting results as of 9:20 p.m., Super Tuesday 2020.

Texas race for State Representative District 45 puts incumbent Erin Zwiener, D-Drwfitwood, in the lead of the Democratic primaries with 71.09% of the votes. It is a close race between Kent “Bud” Wymore and Carrie Issac in the Republican primaries, with Issac polling at 45.99% of the votes while Wymore currently has 43.76%.

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggest currently has 75.21%% of the votes with 61.22% of polling sites reporting, while Republican primaries has candidates, “Guillermo” William Hayward and Jenny Garcia Sharon in a very close race. Sharon is polling ahead with 38.07% of the votes. Hayward currently has 37.93% of the votes.

Republican primary results for Railroad Commissioner are showing a steady lead for James “Jim” Wright against challenger, Ryan Sitton, with 60.20% of the votes. Four candidates are running for Railroad Commissioner in the Democratic primary with Chrysta Castañeda in the lead with 30.15% of the votes.

Texas State Professor, Rebecca Bell-Metereau is currently leading in the race for Member of the State Board of Education District 5, with 64.85% of the votes against challenger Letti Bresnahan with 35.15%.

There are still students voting at the LBJ Student Center.

The @lbjsc at @txst is the last polling location still active in the county, where final voters waiting to cast their ballots. Currently, 61.2% of all polling locations in Hays have reported their numbers. #haysvotes @UniversityStar #SuperTuesday — Sandra Sadek (@sandra_sadek19) March 4, 2020

