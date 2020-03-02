Vice President of Student Affairs to retire

Vice President for Student Affairs Joanne Smith is retiring from the position after her 28 year-long service effective May 31, 2020.

Music education professor and Assistant Vice President for Academic Services Mary Ellen Cavitt will serve as the Interm for vice president of student affairs effective June 1, 2020, until a replacement is found.

Cavitt served Texas State for 14 years most recently as the Interim Assistant Vice President of the Round Rock Campus and chaired the new Director of the Office of Disability Services in the Division of Student Affairs.

Currently, Dr. Cavitt chairs the Retention Task Force, a group made up of leaders from the Division of Academic Affairs and Student Affairs to develop and enact efforts to increase student retention.

A search conducted by Vice President for University Admission Lisa Lloyd is currently undergoing to find a replacement for Smith’s replacement.

