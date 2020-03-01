Texas State defeats Houston for weekend series win

Texas State junior outfielder John Wuthrich hits a baseball, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at Bobcat Ballpark. The hit resulted in Wuthrich's second home run of the season.

The Texas State baseball team defeated the Houston Cougars 12-4 to win the weekend road series.

Texas State improves its record to 8-4 overall and have won their third consecutive series.

It was break outperformance for junior first baseman Wesley Faison who was perfect at the plate going 4-4 including hitting a 3-run home run in the 5th inning to retake the lead from Houston after trailing 4-3. Faison also added double and an RBI single to his performance. Dalton Shuffield had another good performance going 4-5 with double and scoring three runs.

The pitching staff had another strong performance allowing just four runs on four hits. Sophomore Reece Gould received the first win of his career going 3.1 innings allowing just one run on three hits while throwing four strikeouts. Wes Engle rebounded from a bad performance last Sunday against Lamar going 3.1 innings while allowing three runs on one hit.

Texas State goes on the road this Tuesday for their toughest game of the season so far as the Bobcats travels up I-35 to battle the Baylor Bears.

