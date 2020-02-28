Texas State preps for possible spread of coronavirus

The Student Health Center has worked with Academic HealthPlans, a student health insurance consulting and administration firm, to bring insurance coverage to Texas State students through UnitedHealthcare. Photo by Josh Mends | Staff Photographer

The Texas State Health centered reported that it continues to monitor the coronavirus and is preparing for the possible spread of the infection to campus.

The university sent an email to all faculty, staff and current students that university officials continue to monitor the situation and are collaborating with local public health authorities as new recommendations and guidance are provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Protocols are in place at Texas State for evaluating and providing medical support for those who may be infected or exposed to COVID-19,” the emails states. “Plans have been developed for isolating infected or exposed students on campus if necessary. Plans for addressing the academic and business impacts of COVID-19 are in process. Critical supplies, including personal protective equipment, have been stockpiled.”

Texas State canceled a planned summer 2020 education abroad trip to China and South Korea in accordance with the Texas State University System travel policy which stipulates that graduate and undergraduate students are not permitted to undertake official travel to regions designated Advisory Level 3 (Reconsider Travel) or 4 (Do Not Travel) by the United States Department of State.

According to the Texas State University System travel policy, students cannot undertake official travel to regions under advisory level 3 or 4 by the U.S. Department of State. The U.S. Department of State upgraded its travel advisory toward China to “Level 4 – Do Not Travel” Feb. 2.

“Texas State will update the university community as the situation evolves and new guidance is provided by public health authorities and the CDC. As of February 28, 2020there have been no reports of COVID-19 in our university community,” the emails states. “Updates for the status of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texas can be found on the Texas Department of State Health Services website.”

Precautions should be taken to reduce the possible transmission of infection by covering coughs or sneezes by using a tissue or your sleeve, staying home if you are sick, limiting contact with others and washing your hands frequently. For more details about the Novel Coronavirus outbreak, check the CDC website 2019 Novel Coronavirus. Students can schedule an appointment at the Student Health Center on the San Marcos Campus our Round Rock Campus by calling 512-245-2161. The University Star will update this story as the story develops.

