Bobcats beat Georgia Southern for annual Kids’ Game

Sophomore forward Da'Nasia Hood and freshman forward Chelsea Johnson celebrate as the Bobcats defeat Georgia Southern in front of 3,300 San Marcos CISD students on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2020. Photo courtesy of Texas State Athletics.

Behind a packed stadium, the Texas State women’s basketball team (11-15, 4-11) defeated Georgia Southern (9-18, 6-10) 72-68 Thursday morning for the annual Kids’ Game at Strahan Arena.

Kids from all over the San Marcos Independent School District arrived for the game, putting the attendance at 3,386- the third highest attendance for women’s basketball at Strahan Arena in program history.

The game went back and forth as the Bobcats and Eagles traded buckets to start the game, but Texas State pulled away at the end of the third to go up 57-49. Georgia Southern quickly responded, however, going on a 12-3 run to take a 61-60 lead. The Bobcats were able to successfully close out the game by knocking down six of their final seven attempts from the charity stripe.

Sophomore forward Da’Nasia Hood had her third double-double of the season, finishing with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Senior guard Brooke Holle and sophomore guard Kennedy Taylor each added 13 points.

Texas State will closes out its final home game of the season against Georgia State on Saturday at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats are currently one game behind the Panthers for the tenth spot in the Sun Belt Conference.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 1 times, 1 visits today