Bobcats freeze the Owls in win

Texas State junior infielder Dalton Shuffield high fives his teammates after scoring the first run for the Bobcats, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in a game vs. Stony Brook at Bobcat Ballpark.

Texas State Bobcats defeated the Rice Owls 9-2 on cold Wednesday night.

Texas State improves their record to 6-3 while Rice falls to 0-7.

The Bobcat pitching staff put together another domiant performance allowing just five hits and two runs. Though Garrett Herrmann started the game allowing two hits, one run and five strikeouts, it was Matthew Nicholas who received the win allowing no hits, no runs, and one strikeout.

The Texas State offense continued their momentum from their 8-7 win over Lamar with another steller performance despite the cold weather. John Wuthrich kicked off the Bobcat offensive attack in the bottom of 1st inning with solo homerun toward leftfield. Dalton Shuffield churned out a memorable preformance going 3-4 with a double and three RBIs.

Texas State goes on the road for the weekend as the Bobcats prepare for a three game series against the Houston Cougars. The Cougars sit at 2-5 with loss to UTRGV on Wednesday.

