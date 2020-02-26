Oscar Mayer’s Weinermobile is on its way to San Marcos

Hot Dog! The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile will be visiting San Marcos this week.

The 27-foot-long smiling hotdog on wheels will be stopping at the San Marcos H-E-B location, 641 E Hopkins St., after coming off of Mardi Gras celebration before heading to the RADwood Car Show in Austin on the 29th. The vehicle is set to be making stops in Buda, Dallas and Houston during early March.

The ‘Hotdoggers’ who operate the Weinermobile will be handing out Oscar Mayer’s classic Weiner Whistles as well as providing ample photo opportunities. The Wienermobile has been around since 1936 and there are currently six vehicles touring throughout the country.

To know where the iconic car is going and when, view Oscar Mayer’s [email protected] tracker.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 1 times, 1 visits today