(Photo Gallery) Texas State closes out weekend with victory over Lamar

Texas State closed out their weekend with an 8-7 victory and a 2-1 series win over the Lamar Cardinals, Sunday, at Bobcat Ballpark.

The Cardinals got on board in the top of the first with a homer to left field by senior infielder Anthony Quirion that led to a run by senior outfielder Cole Girouard.

The Bobcats tied the score when senior infielder Jaxon Williams singled through the left side leading to runs by batter Tucker Redden and junior outfielder John Wurthrich.

Texas State finished the first inning with six runs.

Lamar started the second inning with runs from sophomore outfielder Reese Durand, sophomore infielder Kelby Weyler, junior catcher Rhett McCall and junior outfielder Avery George.

The Bobcats got back on the board when junior infielder Justin Thompson hit a fly ball to center field that led to a score by senior outfielder Will Hollis in the bottom of the second. Wurthrich scored shortly after putting the Bobcats up 8-6.

The game slowed down until the seventh when Quirion added another run for the Cardinals. The run ultimately wasn’t enough, and Texas State won the matchup 8-6.

Texas State (5-3) will take on the Rice Owls (0-6), Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 6 p.m. at Bobcat Ballpark. The Lamar Cardinals (3-4) will move on to play the UTSA Roadrunners (6-2), Tuesday, Feb. 24, in Beaumont.

