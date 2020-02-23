(Recap + Photo Gallery) Terry and Pearson lead Bobcats to Senior Night victory

Senior starters Nijal Pearson and Eric Terry led the way past Georgia State in a 86-76 win on Saturday at Strahan Arena.

The win marked their final regular-season home game and moved the team above Georgia State to second in the Sun Belt Conference.

The Bobcats, 12-6 in conference, have now won four consecutive games.

The ‘Cats came out the gate hot and jumped out to a quick 18-5 lead to start the game.

Throughout the first half, the Texas State offense clicked on all cylinders as they racked up 46 points.

Georgia State’s perimeter shooting and slashing by junior guard Kane Williams brought them back to tie the game in the second half, but the Bobcats found away to pull away late with key buckets by Terry and Pearson.

Terry finished with a career-high 20 points and 4 rebounds, while Pearson put up 18 points and grabbed 9 boards.

The Bobcats will look to stay hot and continue their win streak next Friday against the University of Texas-Arlington on ESPN2.