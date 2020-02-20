(Recap + Photo Gallery) Texas State rises in standings with Georgia Southern victory
February 20, 2020
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
The Texas State men’s basketball team (18-10, 11-6) defeated Georgia Southern (16-12, 10-7) 70-55 Thursday night at Strahan Arena.
The win broke the two from a tie for third place in Sun Belt Conference standings, pushing the Bobcats up in rank with their three-game win streak and 11-6 conference record. With Texas State’s victory and Georgia State’s 70-62 loss to the University of Texas- Arlington on Thursday, the Bobcats are currently tied for second place with Georgia State. Georgia Southern dropped to fourth place with a 10-7 record.
The ‘Cats got out to a hot start, jumping to a 19-6 lead after the first 10 minutes of play and reaching up to a 22-point lead just before halftime.
The Bobcats continued their high level of play in the second half and maintained a double-digit lead throughout the half to take the win.
Senior guard Nijal Pearson led the Bobcats with 20 points on 7-of-13 from the field. Junior guard Marlin Davis stepped up for injured sophomore guard Mason Harrell and scored 16 points, including 3-of-4 from the three.
Texas State will fight for sole possession of second place against Georgia State at 4 p.m. on Saturday in their last regular-season matchup at Strahan Arena.