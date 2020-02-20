(Podcast) ‘Cats Got Our Tongues, Ep. 33
February 20, 2020
Sports Editor Claire Partain and assistant sports editor Colton McWillams return to talk about Texas State’s baseball success vs. Stony Brook, softball’s tournament success and more. Cade Andrews stops by to talk basketball.
‘Cats Got Our Tongues is a weekly sports podcast recorded at The University Star. The podcast is hosted by Sports Editor Claire Partain and sports reporters and edited by Andrew Zimmel. Valkyrie Mata illustrated the podcast’s graphic.