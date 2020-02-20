9th inning rally falls short for the Bobcats

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A four run 9th inning rally was not enough for the Texas State Baseball team as the Bobcats fell to the Houston Baptist Huskies 7-5 on Wednesday night in Houston.

The loss drops Texas State’s record to 3-2 overall.

The Huskies capitalized early on the Bobcats scoring a combined five runs in the 2nd and 3rd innings. After rough start on the mound, the Texas State pitching staff calmed down after the fourth inning as Garrett Hermann took over going 4.2 innings and allowing three hits, one run, and four strikeouts.

But the Bobcat offense struggled to produce any runs after a Wesley Faison homer in the 2nd inning. After being shutout for six innings and trailing 7-1, Texas State finally woke up and rallied in the top of the 9th inning.

Despite scoring four runs in the 9th including a John Wuthrich 3-run home run, the rally fell short as Houston Baptist closed out the inning for the 7-5 win.

Texas State returns home for a three game series against Lamar at Bobcat Ballpark.

