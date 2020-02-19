English lecturer pronounced dead in Monday car accident

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Texas State English lecturer Yolanda Reyes, 60, was pronounced deceased on the scene of a fatal car crash at the intersection of State Highway 21 and Cotton Gin Road Monday, Feb. 17.

The crash happened at approximately 6:55 a.m Monday morning and involved four vehicles, including a dump truck type vehicle, according to a statement from Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman for Hays and Caldwell counties Sgt. Deon Cockrell.

Cockrell said the investigation is ongoing and the contributing factors have yet to be determined by officials.

Texas State confirmed the passing of Reyes in an official statement from Media Relations Manager Jayme Blaschke, reading,

“The university was deeply saddened to learn of the death of our colleague and friend, Yolanda Reyes, who was a lecturer in the College of Education’s Curriculum and Instruction Department. The condolences of the Texas State family are with Ms. Reyes’ family, friends and students during this difficult time.”

Reyes was a lecturer in the College of Education’s Curriculum and Instruction department and taught special education focused curriculum.

Aubree Kitchen, education junior, who was in the middle of a second course with Reyes, said her class is working through the grieving process and hopes to pass on Reyes’ practices.

“We’re going to try our best to honor her legacy and let her legacy live on through our own teaching,” Kitchen said. “I hope to make her proud someday and I want my students to feel that they’re valued and cherished just like she valued and treasured us.”

The department is planning a memorial for Reyes, details pending.

Additionally, Reyes will be among those recognized in April 8 Bobcat Pause Memorial Service.

The University Star will continue to update this story as details develop.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Viewed 5 times, 5 visits today