City Council amends affordable housing policy

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The San Marcos City Council discussed amendments to the affordable housing policy, public hearings for land rezoning ordinances and a renaming of the El Camino Real Park.

The pending revisions to the San Marcos Affordable/Workforce Housing Policy included requiring projects seeking a tax exemption to verify that revenues will be spent in San Marcos, requiring that all projects must provide surety/documentation of proposed support services and adding a flow chart and minor revisions to text to ensure policy is easily understood. These revisions were enacted at the Feb. 18 meeting.

In addition, the council approved text revisions to the Low Income Housing Tax Credit Policy section of the affordable/workforce housing document. These changes included replacing the term “should” with “shall” to ensure clarity of the project’s intentions and goals.

The council received a staff presentation for the rezoning of approximately 57 acres of land out of the John Williams Survey, generally located west of the intersection of Old Ranch Road 12 and Wonder World Drive. Alterations to this area will be further explored in the council’s second reading of this consent item. Concerns were raised about increased traffic at the intersection of Old Ranch Road 12 and Wonder World Drive, and were met with the developer’s intent to construct individual acceleration and deceleration lanes at the busy intersection.

Finally, the council held a brief discussion consisting of the potential renaming of the El Camino Real Park to Kenneth M. Copeland Memorial Park, paying respect to the deceased San Marcos Police Department officer. The council agreed to formally address the change at a future meeting.

San Marcos City Council meets every first and third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. The agenda can be accessed through the Agenda Center on the City of San Marcos website.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Viewed 19 times, 19 visits today