University to create resource center for DACA students

Texas State President Denise Trauth sent an email to current students, faculty and staff announcing the implementation of a resource center with aims of supporting Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals students, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.

In September 2019, Texas State began preparing for a ruling in the U.S. Supreme Court case that will decide if the presidential order supporting DACA will remain in place to protect DACA students. Although the university is awaiting the final Supreme Court decision, they have reaffirmed their intentions to continue providing resources and information to help DACA students.

A university DACA Task Force led by the Dean of the College of Applied Arts Jaime Chahin was formed with the intent of determining ways to engage with and support affected students. A DACA webpage was created to address questions and a DACA forum took place on campus Nov. 5, 2019.

According to Trauth’s email, she has approved the resource center to begin forming immediately, which will encompass the work of many offices and departments across the university.

“Our goal is to strengthen the programs in place while incorporating additional services as needed,” Trauth said. “The resource center will serve as a catalyst for accomplishing other important recommendations made by the DACA Task Force.”

Interim Chief Diversity Officer Stella Silva will manage the establishment of the center.

To learn more about university resources for DACA resources, visit the Texas State Immigration Policy and Law Relating to Students website.

