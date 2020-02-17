Texas State hires new Clery Act Compliance Specialist

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Vice President for University Administration Dr. Lisa Lloyd announced the appointment of Kristina E. Morales as the Clery Act Compliance Specialist, effective Feb 17, 2020.

The primary responsibilities of this role include: serving as the University’s designated Campus Safety Survey Administrator for Clery Act requirements; establishing and coordinating Texas State’s Clery Act Compliance Program; preparing, publishing, and distributing the Annual Security and Fire Safety Report (ASFSR) and identifying and training Campus Security Authorities.

University Police Chief Laurie Clouse will transition many of her Clery Act Compliance coordinating duties to Morales over the next several weeks.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Viewed 15 times, 15 visits today