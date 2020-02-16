(Photo Gallery) Texas State baseball vs. Stony Brook, Feb. 16, 2020

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Texas State Bobcats closed out their fourth and final game against the Stony Brook Seawolves with a 4-3 victory Sunday at Bobcat Ballpark.

Texas State got on the board first after junior infielder Dalton Shuffield capitalized off a Stony Brook throwing error in the second inning.

The Bobcats held a 1-0 lead until the seventh inning when sophomore infielder Johnny Decker scored off a hit by junior catcher John Tuccillo. Freshman infielder Stanton Leuthner followed with a home run to left field giving the Seawolves a 3-1 lead.

The Bobcats followed that up with runs by Shuffield, sophomore catcher Peyton Lewis and senior catcher Tucker Redden at the bottom of the seventh inning. The runs put the Bobcats up 4-3.

The game resulted in the third and final series win for the Bobcats.

Texas State (3-1) will prepare to take on Houston Baptist (0-4) at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 20, at Husky Field. Stony Brook (1-3) will head to South Carolina on Feb. 21 for a weekend series against the Clemson Tigers (3-0).

