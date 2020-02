Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Between Feb. 9 and Feb. 15, our photojournalists went out to capture candid, unplanned moments around the Texas State and San Marcos community. Here are some of the top visuals and moments of the week:

Gallery | 5 Photos Haley Brand Texas State student Imogene Daily (right) raises a hand in prayer over preacher "Sister Cindy" Smock (left) as she prays for repentance Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in the Quad.

