Bobcats continue win streak with weekend sweep

Texas State Head Coach Zenarae Antoine talks to Bobcat players on the sideline after a successful play during the pink out game against UTA Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Strahan Arena.

Texas State women’s basketball took home their first weekend sweep of the season in their road trip to Arkansas, beating Arkansas State with an 83-69 win on Saturday.

The win over the Red Wolves more than doubled their conference win record, putting the Bobcats at 3-10 in the Sun Belt and 10-14 overall.

Texas State never trailed in the game. The Bobcats also had multiple players reach double-figure scoring, including senior guard Brooke Holle, who landed a double-double with 15 points and a game-high 11 rebounds.

The ‘Cats’ had 23 bench points, due in large part to a breakout game from junior forward Jayla Johnson. Johnson was one point shy of her season high with 17 points in the game.

Sophomore forward Da’Nasia Hood led the Bobcats with 21 points on 7-15 shooting. Hood, who had 17 points in their previous game, continues to help the Bobcats win with her high-scoring performances.

The Bobcats will hope to extend their two-game win streak as they travel back to Texas to take on UT-Arlington on the road on Saturday at 4 p.m. Texas State last saw UTA for their first conference win at home on Saturday, Feb. 1.

