(Photo Gallery) Texas State men’s basketball vs. Arkansas State, Feb. 15, 2020

The Texas State Bobcats defeated the Arkansas State Red Wolves 69-64 in a matchup between the two conference opponents Saturday evening at Strahan Arena.

The Bobcats came out of the gate scoring six unanswered points. They continued to pull away from the Red Wolves and went into halftime with a 31-13 lead.

After trailing by as much as 20, Arkansas State inched closer during the final minutes of the second half. 18 of the Red Wolves’ 51 second-half points came from beyond the arc, where the team made six of nine after hitting one of seven in the first half.

With less than a minute of gameplay left, Texas State junior guard Marlin Davis made two free throws to close the game out and secure victory for the Bobcats.

Texas State senior guard Nijal Pearson scored a game-high 27 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Arkansas State freshman guard Caleb Fields finished the game with 19 points.

Texas State (17-10, 10-6) continues conference play with a matchup against Georgia Southern (16-11, 10-6) Feb. 20 at Strahan Arena. Arkansas State (15-12, 7-9) will face-off against ULM (7-18, 3-13) Feb. 19 at First National Bank Arena.

