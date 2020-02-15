(Photo Gallery) 21st Annual Golden Sweetheart’s Ball

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Couples and singles took the dance floor to celebrate Valentine’s Day Friday night at the 21st Annual Golden Sweetheart’s Ball.

The event took place at the San Marcos Activity Center where guests 50 and older arrived and lines formed to enter the center’s ballroom. Ballroom doors opened at 6:15 p.m., and attendees entered to music hosted by Sound Experience Wedding & Event Entertainment.

Root Cellar Cafe & Brewery made food available to guests, and volunteers helped serve and clear dinnerware from the tables throughout the evening.

As the night progressed, guests began shifting from dinner to the dance floor. Couples and individuals danced to love songs ranging from Stand by Me by Ben E. King to Tennessee Whiskey by Chris Stapleton.

The event closed out with event attendees dancing to Santana and Rob Thomas’ Smooth.

Gallery | 12 Photos Liliana Perez Guests converse as they wait in line for entrance into a ballroom for the 21st Golden Sweetheart's Ball, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at the San Marcos Activity Center.

